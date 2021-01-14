Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Azul reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 418,210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $22.19. 2,153,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.