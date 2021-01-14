Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

AZUL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Azul by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.