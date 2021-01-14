Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.74 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

