Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $42.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.