Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.82 ($7.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AVST traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 530 ($6.92). 1,196,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,132. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. Avast Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 516.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.57.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

