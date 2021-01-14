Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $158.39 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.74.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

