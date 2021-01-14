Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Holdings Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Avalara stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

