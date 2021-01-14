Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $104.29 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $645.57 million and $104.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 77.3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00022469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

