AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 151.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 746.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,259.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,180.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $62,076,352. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

