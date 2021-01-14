Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

