AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.93. The company has a market cap of C$787.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

