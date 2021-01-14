AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
TSE:ACQ opened at C$28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.93. The company has a market cap of C$787.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20.
About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
