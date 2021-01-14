Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATDRY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,629. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

