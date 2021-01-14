Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATDRY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,629. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

