Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATDRY opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

