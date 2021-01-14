aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

LIFE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 164,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

