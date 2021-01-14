Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from C$12.91 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 107.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

