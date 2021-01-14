Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from C$12.91 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 107.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AI)
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
