AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

