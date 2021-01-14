Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Up 5.4%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $27.89. 821,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,228,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

ATOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $598.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

