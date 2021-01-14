Atheios Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $12,930.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.44 or 0.02984973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00388024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.01310669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.80 or 0.00554596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00447136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00307315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

