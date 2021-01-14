Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 26,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,137. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Atento has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.10 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

