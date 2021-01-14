ATB Capital Increases Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEL. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

Shares of KEL opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.53.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.0200939 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.