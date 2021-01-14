At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Raised to $20.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $152,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,959 shares in the company, valued at $877,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,856 shares of company stock valued at $480,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in At Home Group by 876.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

