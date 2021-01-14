AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of ALOT opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -81.08, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.