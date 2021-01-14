Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,158,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 2,601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,930.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:ARZGF remained flat at $$17.55 during trading on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

