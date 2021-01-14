Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,045 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 3,197,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. BidaskClub cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.