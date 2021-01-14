Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 139,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 79,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

