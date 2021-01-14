ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 5,332.68 ($69.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,703.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,506.25. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.20.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.