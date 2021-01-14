Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,945.92

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,945.92 and traded as high as $3,726.00. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) shares last traded at $3,675.00, with a volume of 972,130 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,385.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,945.92. The company has a market capitalization of £16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.