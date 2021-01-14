Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $132.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.53.

NYSE AJG opened at $117.93 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

