Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $103.69 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

