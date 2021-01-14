ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Financial Contrast

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CubeSmart and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 6 3 0 2.20 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $33.09, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 10.28 $169.12 million $1.69 20.06 ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.63 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.88

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CubeSmart beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

