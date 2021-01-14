Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

