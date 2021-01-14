Aristide C. Achybrou Acquires 665,601 Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).
Shares of LON:DKL opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.72.
About Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L)
