Aristide C. Achybrou Acquires 665,601 Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Shares of LON:DKL opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.72.

About Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

