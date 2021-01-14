Argonaut Gold’s (ARNGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.