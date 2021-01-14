Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE ARES opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 72.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

