Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $12.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 173,909 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $399.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

