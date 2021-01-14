Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the highest is ($1.78). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 244,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 213,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,140. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

