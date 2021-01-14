Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.60 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $82.92 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00098032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

