Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 84,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $61,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cognex by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after acquiring an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cognex by 474.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

CGNX traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 30,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

