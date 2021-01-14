Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 15,200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $58,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,737,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,344 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.54. 53,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,313. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.