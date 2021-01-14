Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 1,042,900 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,900 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $65,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,269,049 shares of company stock worth $85,167,118.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

