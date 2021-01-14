Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 10,400 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $56,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,094. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

