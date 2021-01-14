Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $55,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $57,903,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $10.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.61. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

