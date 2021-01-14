Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,602,450 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,602,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,947,000. 1Life Healthcare accounts for 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,136 shares of company stock worth $40,065,270.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 51,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

