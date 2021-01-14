Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 21,600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $57,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $142.14. 51,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.