ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.92

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

