ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. 933,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 380,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.81.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

