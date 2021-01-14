ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,384. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

