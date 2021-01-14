AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 7.7%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.34. 3,570,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,772,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQB shares. BidaskClub raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $464.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

