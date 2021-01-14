APY.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $451,001.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00035661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00106677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231801 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00055483 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,899,184 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.