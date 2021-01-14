Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $182,244.55 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,030.55.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $494.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

